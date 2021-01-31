Taoiseach’s Fianna Fáil enjoys rebound in support in latest political poll

  • Home >
Sunday, January 31, 2021

The Taoiseach’s party is enjoying a rebound in support in the latest political poll.

In the Red C poll for the Sunday Business Post, Micheál Martin’s Fianna Fáil has jumped four percentage points to 16 per cent support.

Meanwhile, the Tánaiste’s party Fine Gael has kept the top spot in the poll, on 29 per cent support.

However, support for Sinn Féin is almost neck-and-neck with that for Fine Gael, with the political party standing at 27 per cent support.

Both Leo Varadkar’s and Mary Lou McDonald’s parties have lost momentum in the latest poll, after a long period of rising popularity.

