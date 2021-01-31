Wexford lotto player wins over €100,000

A lotto player in Wexford was just one number off the €2 million jackpot on Saturday evening, but they still managed to claim €108,714.

The lucky winner has not yet come forward to claim their Match 5 + Bonus prize, and lotto players in the Kilmuckridge area are being asked to check their tickets from last night’s draw.

The National Lottery have confirmed the ticket was purchased on Friday, January 29th at Hammel’s Centra store in Kilmuckridge.

Manager of Hammel’s Centra store, Chris Hammel said: “Our lucky customers are on something of a lottery hot streak at the moment.

“Just before Christmas, a local syndicate shared a €500,000 EuroMillions prize and to have another Lotto win so soon is just fantastic.

“There will be a massive buzz about the village once this news spreads, so we are obviously asking all of our customers to check their tickets carefully and whoever the lucky winner is, we wish them every bit of luck with their new-found fortune.”

The winning numbers from last night’s Lotto draw are: 07, 17, 21, 28, 38, 41 and the bonus number is 23.

The winning ticket holder is advised to sign the back of their ticket and to contact the National Lottery claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected]