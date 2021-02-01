480,000 people to receive PUP this week

James Cox

Almost 480,000 people will receive the Pandemic Unemployment Payment this week.

Over €144 million will be paid out, and is due to land in bank accounts tomorrow.

The sector with the highest number of recipients is accommodation and food, with just under 112,000 people.

This is followed by wholesale and retail at more than 76,000 and construction which has over 62,500.

Construction is the sector that has seen the largest increase in the number of people receiving PUP this week, with an additional 1,375 people now receiving the payment compared to last week.

Dublin is the county with the highest number of people who are receiving PUP this week at 148,617. It is followed by Cork with 49,184, and then Galway with 25,452.

Counties Carlow, Limerick, Longford, Louth, Waterford and Westmeath have fewer numbers of people receiving PUP this week than last week.

Return to work

The past seven days saw people from every county close their PUP claims to return to work.

Overall, some 10,606 people closed their PUP claim, with 7,330 of these stating that they were doing so because they are returning to work.

Dublin had the greatest number of people closing their claims to return to work (1,889), followed by Cork (835) and Kildare (361).

Since the beginning of January this year, some 23,127 people have closed their PUP claim to return to work.

The top three sectors from which employees closed their Pandemic Unemployment Payment to return to work are construction (1,468), wholesale and retail trade (1,377), and manufacturing (889).