Can the USA put an end to its uncivil war?

Dr Eric Derr, a lecturer in American history at Carlow College, campaigned in his home state of Iowa for Joe Biden when he ran for president in 2008. During that campaign, he met the future president of the United States. Dr Derr has lived in Ireland since 2009. In this article, he looks optimistically to the future now that Joe Biden has made it to the White House

IN the winter of 2007-08, I returned to my home state of Iowa and volunteered for the Joe Biden for President Campaign. Although his campaign was unsuccessful in 2008 and he dropped out after the Iowa Caucus, I fervently remained optimistic that one day Joe Biden would become president of the United States of America.

This fervent optimism was made more pressing following the senseless death of George Floyd on 25 May 2020. Two weeks after George Floyd’s death, I wrote a blog for the Carlow College staff blog where I ended by stating “the United States is at a critical juncture and this autumn will forever dictate its ability to return to, as President Abraham Lincoln called and historian Jon Meacham has written about, ‘the better angels of our nature’.”

The United States can continue to travel down its current path … or it can change direction and forge a new path that attempts to realise the core fundamental principles of American democracy: life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. On election day (3 November 2020), voters in the United States went to the polls and by electing Joe Biden voted to change direction and forge a new path.

As we enter the Biden era, I am left with a deep sense of hope that the United States can return to its quest of fulfilling the core principles of American democracy; principles that are ever elusive but always present. However, this new path is not going to be easy as the United States is currently in the midst of an “uncivil war that pits red against blue, rural versus urban, conservative versus liberal”.

The deep-seated divisions that exist in the United States referenced by President Biden in his inaugural address are not new and did not start or end with the Trump presidency. Indeed, these divisions have been around since the very foundation of American democracy.

In his farewell address in 1796, President George Washington astutely warned that party politics ‘agitates the community with ill-founded jealousies and false alarms, kindles the animosity of one part against another, foments occasionally riot and insurrection’.

On 6 January 2021, when the US Capitol was stormed by fringe elements of the Republican Party, the words written in 1796 by President Washington were fully realised. The key question that faces the United States today is can it turn the corner and put an end to this ‘uncivil war’; a task compounded by the emergence of tribal politics fuelled by media companies and platforms that foment falsehoods and disunity.

In the twilight of his political career and having overcome immeasurable personal adversity throughout his life, President Biden is uniquely positioned for this moment – and he knows it. President Biden has assembled the most diverse and accomplished cabinet in the history of the United States, who will have the monumental task of facing down and implementing policies that begin tackling some of the most consequential challenges the nation has faced in our lifetime: the Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting economic crisis, the ever-pressing climate crisis and the deep-rooted racial divisions that continue to be a plague within American society. These challenges are not going to be solved in a matter of days, months or even years.

As such, the immediate task for President Biden is lowering the political temperature and finding common ground with Republicans in the Senate to start moving legislation. It is on this point that I have my greatest hope for the nation.

When he was the senator from Delaware, Joe Biden had a strong reputation for working with political colleagues and opponents alike; and in so doing was deeply respected by his Republican colleagues. It is true the political climate of the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s was vastly different from the political climate in 2021. However, President Biden understands the United States Senate and understands the men and women who serve there.

By understanding the system and the key components of that system, I am going to be provocative and state that President Biden, even in this deeply divided political climate, is positioned to be the most effective legislative president since Lyndon B Johnson in the 1960s.

Ultimately, history will judge the presidency of Joe Biden, in part by his ability to return decency and honour to the office he now holds. In his inaugural address, President Biden declared that his whole soul is in bringing the United States together and he called on every American to join him in this cause.

Although President Biden cannot end the ‘uncivil war’ overnight or temper those individuals and elements within American society who have built a reputation for fostering dissention and discord, he can lead by example and draw on his unique personal experience to change the narrative and direct the gaze of the American people back to the core fundamental principles of American democracy: life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.