Covid-19: 10 further deaths, 1,062 additional cases

James Cox

10 further Covid-19 related deaths and 1,062 additional deaths have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland.

All 10 deaths occurred in January. The median age of those who died is 79 years and the age range is 45-101 years.

There has been a total of 3,317 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Sunday, January 31st, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified of 1,062 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 197,553 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

506 are men/546 are women.

57 per cent are under 45 years of age.

The median age is 41 years old.

335 are in Dublin, 137 in Cork, 73 in Wexford, 58 in Galway, 54 in Kildare and the remaining 405 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 1,436 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 207 are in ICU. 38 additional Covid-19 cases have been reported in Irish hospitals in the past 24 hours.

Cheif medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “While we have experienced very significant improvement in incidence over recent weeks, I am concerned that it appears to be slowing down at much too high a level of infection. People need to take real care in any setting in which they come into contact with others.

“In particular, workplaces and retail settings need to review their existing protocols and ensure that their staff and customers are protected as much as possible.

“Given the prevalence of the B117 variant and how infectious it is, it is extremely important that people take all preventative measures possible, including staying home.”

Meanwhile, the State has administered just under 200,000 doses of the Covid vaccine, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly confirmed on Monday.

The HSE confirmed a total of 199,800 vaccines have been given to date — 150,500 first doses and 49,300 second doses.

Last week a total of 50,900 doses were administered in the Republic.

Ireland has received delivery of 207,330 vaccines so far, HSE chief Paul Reid said on Twitter.