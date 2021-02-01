Covid-19: Antigen testing site for hauliers departing for France opens in Wexford

A new Covid-19 testing site for hauliers travelling by ferry to France has opened in Wexford on Monday.

Free antigen tests are now available at three dedicated testing sites for all hauliers, light goods vehicle drivers and coach drivers making their way from Dublin and Rosslare ports direct to France.

It follows a decision by the French government requiring all drivers to provide proof of a negative antigen or PCR test for the virus, obtained within 72 hours of embarking on a ferry from Ireland, before they can enter France.

“Direct services to the continent are a critical part of Ireland’s supply chain,” Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan said.

“To make it easier for our hauliers to meet the requirements set by France, we have now established another dedicated antigen testing centre at Holmestown in Wexford which is free of charge.

“All three sites at Dublin, Gorey and Holmestown are now open and we invite drivers heading to France to pre-book their test at the facilities.”

Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton said the state-supported facilities could also be availed of by hauliers from Northern Ireland.

Results will become available for drivers at each facility within an hour of taking a test, she added.

The sites have been set up by the Department of Transport in partnership with Wexford County Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland at the following locations:

Holmestown Civic Amenity Facility, Holmestown Waste Management facility, accessible from the N25 in Holmestown, Wexford.

Gorey (Circle K) Motorway Service Area, Wexford, accessible from the M11.

Dublin Airport’s Blue Long Stay Car Park, signposted from M1 Junction 2 (Airport) and M50 Junction 4 (Ballymun).

Those undertaking a test at one of the sites are encouraged to pre-book online as early as possible, and to bring proof of their ferry booking along with a form of photo identification.

Drivers may also get tested at private facilities available around the country, as long as these tests meet the French requirements, but these costs will not be covered by the State.

Drivers will also need to carry a signed “declaration of honour” form for French authorities, with further information on testing requirements for drivers travelling to France available here.