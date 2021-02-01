Guitarist Shane is over the moon after winning major US award

By Suzanne Pender

HE may be located on this side of the Atlantic for the moment, but that hasn’t stopped American fans of Carlow virtuoso guitarist Shane Hennessy from showing their admiration.

This week, Shane was named male musician of the year for 2020 at the American Listener-Supported Radio (ALSR) Awards.

The awards were created to acknowledge the exceptional talents, achievements and unwavering determination of musicians whose focus and performance is Celtic traditional and music derived from its roots.

“I’m over the moon to wake up to the news that I was awarded male musician of the year at the American Listener-Supported Radio (ALSR) Awards,” said Shane.

“I’m so thankful to the listeners of Ireland Tonight radio show, Maryann McTeague Keifer, Sharon Iberle and, of course, everyone who voted. Thank you all so much, I can’t wait to be back in the USA as soon as it’s possible,” he added.

Shane has established himself as one of the leading guitarists on the world stage, known widely for his finger style, flat-picking and percussive techniques.

His energetic live performances and his cinematically-vivid compositions tie in influences from Bach to Beyoncé and everything in between!

Despite the current global restrictions and the postponement of most concerts until further notice, Shane is staying active by streaming live gigs from his home on all major social media outlets.

He was also awarded a prestigious Arts Council of Ireland grant to work on the Idircheol suite of music, which was released in December 2020 and featured in the US Embassy in Ireland’s Creative Minds Showcase series last summer.

Shane also featured prominently in the TG4/Creative Ireland production Samhlú in December. He featured not only as a performer in the show but also composed music for it and took the role as guitarist in Bill Whelan’s piece Samhlú.

Shane also features on the cover of February’s edition of Irish American News.