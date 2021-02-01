Met Éireann issue Status Yellow rainfall warning for five counties

James Cox

Met Éireann has issued a statue yellow rainfall warning for five counties.

The warning is valid from 8pm this evening until midnight tomorrow, Tuesday, February 2nd.

The warning is for counties Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.

Each county is at risk of localised flooding going into this evening.

The national forecaster said: “Heavy rain on Monday night followed by frequent showers during Tuesday will give rainfall accumulations of around 30 to 40mm, bringing a risk of localised flooding.”

Tonight, the temperature nationally will vary from -2 to 5 degrees in the north and 6 to 9 degrees further south.

“Heavy rain continuing to move northeastwards across the country tonight with a risk of localised flooding and possibly falling as sleet in north Ulster. Showers will follow into western areas by morning. Blustery with fresh southeast winds, veering southwest later,” Met Éireann said.

