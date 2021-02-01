Staff in NI special education schools to be prioritised for Covid vaccination

Press Association

Staff in Northern Ireland’s special schools who are supporting children with complex healthcare needs are set to be prioritised for the Covid-19 vaccine, it has been confirmed.

It comes following an agreement between the North’s Departments of Health and Education.

Health Minister Robin Swann said: “Staff working in special schools are supporting children and young people who have the most complex healthcare needs and require support from across the health and education sectors.

“It is with this in mind that we have made the decision to offer the vaccine to those staff involved in the direct care of these children and young people.

“While we know that children are not at increased risk these are some of the most vulnerable young people in our society and by vaccinating the special school staff, we are protecting those children who may be at higher risk if exposed to Covid-19.”

Eligible staff are those who undertake regular healthcare duties with multiple children and young people. It means they work in close proximity for prolonged periods of time providing a range of interventions, including personal and intimate care and invasive procedures.

It is not yet clear when they will be vaccinated.