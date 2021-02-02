101 deaths related to Covid-19 announced on Tuesday evening

  • Home >
Tuesday, February 02, 2021

CMO Tony Holohan

101 deaths related to Covid-19 were confirmed this evening. It is the highest daily announcement since figures began. The median age of those who died is 85 years and the age range is 19-103 years.

83 of these deaths occurred in January. 18 occurred in February.

 

A further 11 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Carlow on Tuesday evening among 879 nationally. Carlow has the third highest rate of Covid-19 in the country but its 14 day rolling total is falling rapidly. There have been 376 cases in the last two weeks.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 419 are men / 459 are women
  • 56% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 41 years old
  • 383 in Dublin, 79 in Cork, 53 in Galway, 40 in Limerick, 43 in Meath and the remaining 290 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

 

As of 2pm today, 1,388 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 207 are in ICU. 45 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

 

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “This is the highest number of deaths we have reported on any single day of the Covid-19 pandemic so far. The high mortality we are experiencing as a country at the moment is related to the surge of infection we saw several weeks ago, and the hospitalisations and admissions to ICU that followed as a direct result.

 

“Although we have seen great improvement in the level of infection being reported, we have a long way to go and incidence needs to decline much further. The best way to honour those who have died from Covid-19, and those who loved them or provided care for them, is to follow the public health advice. Stay at home unless absolutely necessary, and encourage your friends, family and colleagues to do the same.

 

“What we can have control over today is the outlook of this disease in the weeks to come. Your positive actions matter, and they add up at a collective level. Please keep it up.”

 

