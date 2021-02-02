280 travel fines issued at Dublin Airport last week

James Cox

280 people were fined at Dublin Airport for non-essential travel between Thursday and Sunday of last week.

The fine for leaving the country for non-essential reasons has also been increased to €500 as of yesterday.

Gardaí cannot turn people around at Dublin Airport but can issue fines of €500 per person each way, leaving and coming back into the country.

A mandatory system of self-isolation with heavy penalties for anyone arriving into the country is also coming in the next few days.

However, it will take a number of weeks before a system of mandatory quarantine in hotels planned for people coming from South Africa and Brazil, or people who arrive here without a negative PCR test, is in place.

Government will have to draft new legislation to legalise the system and make sure personal rights are not impeded.

It is hoped the new system could be in place by March and it was discussed at a Cabinet meeting earlier on today.