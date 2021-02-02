40 acre solar farm proposed for Carlow

A proposal for a 40 acre solar farm near Bennekerry has been submitted to Carlow County Council.

A Dublin based solar wind farm developer, Elgin Ltd, have presented proposals for the wind farm for the Friarstown and Ardnehue areas

The development area is 17.6 hectares in size and would include a number of photovoltaic panels mounted on frames.

A 38jk substation is also included along with 10 inverter/transformer stations.

The plan also included fencing, storage containers, CCTV and other associated works.

The operational period would be 40 years. The application is due to be decided by 22 March