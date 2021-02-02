Book on bog features kids’ artwork

By Elizabeth Lee

THEY’LL be great excitement in the south Co Carlow national schools of St Brendan’s, Drummond, Scoil Moling, Glynn and St Michael’s, Newtown today, when a book is released featuring the youngsters’ artworks inspired by a local bog.

The launch of the eBook coincides with World Wetlands Day today, Tuesday, 2 February. World Wetlands Day celebrates our waterways, bogs, rushy fields, saltwater marshes and estuaries nationally and internationally. These wetlands are vital because they support an immense and diverse ecosystem.

The eBook commemorates an art project called ‘An Fraughan’, which ran in the three schools when local Carlow artist Jules Michael worked with the young people to make artworks inspired by the nearby Drummin Bog. Situated just up from St Mullins, Drummin or ‘Red’ Bog is Carlow’s only raised bog and the last remaining one in the southeast of Ireland.

Funded by Creative Ireland with the support of Carlow Arts Office and the Drummin Bog Project, the An Fraughan project connected this very special Carlow environment with its surrounding young people through arts activities. Their creative projects were brought together in a large installation that filled Drummond Hall with art in 2019. A great turnout of pupils, teachers, family and friends gathered to view the young people’s creative, fun and engaged responses to Drummin Bog, making for a very special and celebratory afternoon.

And now, photos from that exhibition, the children’s collaboration and Drummin Bog itself have been made into an eBook, which will be freely available in PDF format through The Drummin Bog Project website. Hard copy books will be donated to the three schools and also to the libraries of Borris and Carlow for viewing into the future.