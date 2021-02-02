Covid-19 in Ireland: Latest county-by-county data

Kenneth Fox

Monaghan has the highest 14 day incidence rate per 100,000 in the country and is currently at 990.5, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

Across the country incidence rates are continuing to decrease and the daily cases numbers are on the decline as well.

From January 18th up until midnight on January 31st, Monaghan recorded 608 new cases of Covid-19.

The county with the second highest incidence rate is now Carlow which is at 716.6, followed by Louth which has a rate of 695.2.

During this 14-day period, Carlow reported 408 new cases of Covid-19 and Louth confirmed 896 new cases of the virus.

Overall, Ireland recorded 22,794 new cases of the virus and the national incidence rate is now at 478.68.

There were 1,536 people hospitalised during this 14-day period and a further 55 people who were admitted to ICU.

There were 2,764 cases associated with clusters and 2,904 healthcare workers contracted Covid-19.

The HPSC said there were 130 travel related cases of Covid-19 over the past 14 days and 7,692 cases which were a close contact with a confirmed case.

There were also 4,048 cases linked to community transmission and 7,821 cases which are still under investigation by the HSE.

Age breakdown

The HPSC said the median age of cases during this period was 41 years of age.

In terms of the age group who accounted for the most cases, it was 35-44 year olds who accounted for 3,905 cases. This was closely followed by 25-34 year olds who accounted for 3,900 new cases.

Regarding hospitalisations during this period, those aged 75-84 years of age accounted for 359 people who were admitted to hospital. Those aged 85 and over accounted for the next highest with 254 people who ended up in hospital.

According to the HSE, as of 8am this morning there are 1,418 people in hospital with Covid-19 and a further 207 people in ICU.