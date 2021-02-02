Death notices and funeral announcements

Sinéad Ní Nualláin

The Vale, Graiguecullen, Carlow

The untimely and sudden passing of our beautiful Graiguecullen girl, Sinéad Ní Nualláin, has occurred on Sunday 31 January. Beloved daughter of Séamus and Jane Nolan, adored sister of James (Danny, Belle, Bob, Maggie, Dotty, Wisp, Katie and Seve), cherished sister-in-law of Magdalena and much loved aunt of Emily, Peter, Kate, Danny, Páraic and Eliza. She will be sadly missed by grand aunt, many aunts, uncles and cousins. Sinead was blessed with a wide circle of friends, especially “cuz” Sharon, “her two blisters”, her ladies, school friends, college crew, Gaeilgeoirí and her many wonderful work colleagues, most recently those from Gaelscoil áta í and Gaelscoil Phortlaoise. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis Funeral arrangements to follow shortly

Tim Farrell

Headfield, Ballymurphy, Carlow

Passed away on Sunday 31 January. Sadly missed by his sorrowing sisters Maureen and Kitty, brother Jimmy, brothers-in-law Tommy and Keith, sister-in-law Patricia, niece Louise and nephew Michael, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral Mass will take place for family, (max. 10 people) in St. Patrick’s Church, Ballymurphy on Thursday at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Those who would have liked to attend, but cannot due to current restrictions can leave a message on the condolences link below. Requiem Mass can be viewed on link https://www.facebook.com/barrowvision/live/

Clare Roche (nee Kelliher)

Coolnakisha House, Leighlinbridge, Co. Carlow. Peacefully on 1 February 2021, at University Hospital, Waterford. Loving wife of the late Patrick L Roche. Predeceased by her daughter-in-law Hilary Roche. Sadly missed by her loving children Michael, Patrick, Maresa (McDonald), Kay (Tobin) and Clare (McNally). Beloved mother to Ann (O’Shea), Len and Cora (Lambert). Deeply regretted by her daughter-in-law Mairead,sons-in-law Larry, John, John Mac, Brian and Niall and her much loved 23 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, deeply regretted by her sister Mairead Johnson, sister-in-law Audrey Kelliher, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

May Clare’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place for family in Saint Lazarian’s Church, Leighlinbridge on Wednesday, 3 February at 11.00am and will be followed by burial in Leighlinbridge Cemetery.

Clare’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on Leighlin Parish webcam at

www.leighlinparish.ie/webcam/

Margaret Salter (née O’Dwyer)

formerly Greenhills, Brownshill Road, Carlow Town, Carlow

Died 1 February 2021 in the loving care of Hillview Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Jim. Sadly missed by her sister Anne, brothers Anthony and Peter, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Margaret Rest in Peace.

Owing to Government guidelines a private Funeral Mass (max 10) will be celebrated on Wednesday morning, (Feb 3rd), at 11am in the Church of the Holy Family, Askea, Carlow followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

The Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam using the following link: www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/