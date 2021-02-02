DUP position amid port threats ‘reckless’ – Mary Lou McDonald

James Cox

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald spoke with Taoiseach Micheál Martin earlier today about the port situation in Northern Ireland.

She said that threats against port workers in Belfast and Larne are totally unacceptable and must be lifted immediately so people can return to work.

Inspections at Larne and Belfast ports were suspended on Monday after sinister graffiti and reports of intelligence-gathering on inspectors and police stepped up patrols.

Lorries arriving at new inspection facilities at Belfast Port on Tuesday morning were turned around and redirected by UK Border Force officials.

Stormont ministers have united to appeal for threats against workers conducting Brexit port checks to be lifted.

The parties in Belfast are sharply divided on EU withdrawal and the Northern Ireland Protocol which keeps the Border open but imposes controls on the Irish Sea.

Loyalists are angry at the imposition of a new economic border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

Speaking this evening, Ms McDonald criticised the DUP’s stance.

“The majority of people and parties in the north opposed Brexit and worked hard over five years to secure the Irish Protocol. It protects the Good Friday Agreement and it is critical to future economic progress.

“The Irish Protocol allows businesses in the north to export to Britain and the EU seamlessly, something that is of huge benefit to the north. It is critical that it is not unpicked and undermined after five weeks in operation.

“The position adopted by the DUP is reckless and is not driven by the best interests of the people of the north. I urge them to pull back.

“Now is the time for calm leadership and solutions to deal with the disruption which has arisen as a result of Brexit.”