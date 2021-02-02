Lack of funding puts the brakes on town bus service

By Suzanne Pender

THE MUCH-heralded Carlow town bus service hit a serious bump on the road last week as question marks arose about the availability of funding.

Beset by ongoing delays in 2020, councillors had written to the National Transport Authority (NTA) seeking clarification on when funding for the bus service would finally be made available to Carlow town. A letter from the NTA this week confirmed the worst fears of council members, suggesting the funding wasn’t available despite reassurance to the contrary since 2019.

At last week’s meeting of Carlow Municipal District, cllr John Cassin pointed out that the council had previously been led to believe that the delay in activating the service was caused by the NTA and was not a funding issue. Cllr Cassin then suggested writing to both the minister and also minister of state Malcolm Noonan, stressing how Carlow was “being left behind” on this. Mayor Fergal Browne confirmed that he had already written to the minister in his capacity as mayor.

Cllr Fintan Phelan described developments as “deeply unsatisfactory”, pointing out that the NTA had informed the council that funding was available for a town bus service, “now all of a sudden there’s no funding available”.

“This council received two letters before Christmas saying Carlow was top of the list for NTA funding. Now we are told we are the top of the town list for NTA funding … how many lists are there and where exactly are we on that list?” he asked.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace described the change as “the height of disrespect” and called on the constituency’s four government TDs to address the issue. “They are the ones with the power to make this happen,” she stated.