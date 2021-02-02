Microsoft to bring 200 new jobs to Dublin

Microsoft Ireland has announced 200 new jobs as part of an expansion of its Dublin-based Europe, Middle-East and Africa (EMEA) digital sales team.

Recruitment is already underway with the company intending to have the roles filled by May 2021, seeking applicants for a range of digital sales positions, including sales representatives, technical sales specialists and cloud solution architects.

To meet the needs of the EMEA region, the company is looking for applicants fluent in English, French, German, Dutch, Swedish, Norwegian, Italian and Spanish.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin welcomed today’s news saying such investment will be a key part of Ireland’s economic recovery from Covid-19.

“I warmly welcome this latest job announcement by Microsoft as a strong vote of confidence in Ireland as a destination for investment, and in the talent of our workforce.

“In the coming months we will be focusing on delivering a recovery that is both inclusive and sustainable, central to this will be getting people back to work and protecting and creating employment fit for the future.

“Attracting highly sought-after digital jobs like those created by Microsoft today is an important step in that journey.”

Microsoft have also announced details of its new sales academy, which will over 25 recruits with little or no digital skills the opportunity to establish a career in digital sales.

Commenting on the sales academy, Microsoft Ireland’s managing director Cathriona Hallahan said: “The creation of the Microsoft Sales Academy further supports those efforts by building and nurturing a diverse pipeline of talent both now and into the future, ensuring our team reflects the diversity of the customers we serve.

“By adding to the diversity of skills and backgrounds within our Dublin-based team, we can continue to innovate at speed as we reimagine Ireland’s future.”