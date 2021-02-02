Musician Phil Collins’ son Simon summoned to Kerry court on drugs charge

Anne Lucey

Simon Collins, the son of the well-known singer and musician Phil Collins, was summonsed to appear before this week’s sitting of Killarney District Court charged with possession of cocaine near Killarney a year ago.

Mr Collins aged 44 – a drummer, singer and musician in his own right – is charged with simple possession under Section 3 of the Drugs Acts, the court heard.

The Killarney court, sitting in Tralee on Tuesday, heard from his solicitor John Cashell that the case is to be contested.

The matter was mentioned at the call over list and it was adjourned to fix a date for hearing.

Alleged possession

Collins, aged 44, of Greenane Cottage, Templenoe, Blackwater is charged that on January 18th, 2020, at Derrycunnihy, Killarney he had possession of cocaine, contrary to Section 3 of the Misuse of Drugs Acts.

John Cashell, solicitor for Simon Collins, told Judge David Waters he was applying for a Discovery Order of all documents relating to the case. Mr Cashell said the case will be contested and Mr Collins will be pleading not guilty.

Judge Waters granted discovery of all material. The matter has been adjourned to April 20th, next.

Simon Collins is a British-Canadian drummer and former lead vocalist of the rock band Sound of Contact. He is the son of English musician Phil Collins and Collins first wife Andrea Bertorelli.