New social housing plan provides almost 30 new homes in Carlow

Almost 30 social housing units in Carlow have been approved under a new government policy to accelerate social housing.

28 housing units have been approved in Carlow town, Kildavin, Ardattin, Hacketstown, Borris and Rathvilly under the new single stage planning process.

The process, which came into effect last September, allow local authority discretionary funding to increase from €2 million to €6 million for social housing projects.

The Carlow projects add up to a total of €5.3 million in investment.

The figures were recently released in the Dáil and the projects are described as “on site or delivered”.

Rathvilly saw the greatest investment with eight units costing a total of €1.6 million.

Six units each in Carlow town and Ardattin were also approved at a cost of €1.1 million along.

Four social housing units were also provided in Myshall at a cost of almost €700,000.

Kildavin had two units approved at a cost of €370,000.

Borris and Hacketstown each had one until at cost of €184,000 each.