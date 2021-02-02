  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • New social housing plan provides almost 30 new homes in Carlow

New social housing plan provides almost 30 new homes in Carlow

Monday, February 01, 2021

Almost 30 social housing units in Carlow have been approved under a new government policy to accelerate social housing.

28 housing units have been approved in Carlow town, Kildavin, Ardattin, Hacketstown, Borris and Rathvilly under the new single stage planning process.

The process, which came into effect last September, allow local authority discretionary funding to increase from €2 million to €6 million for social housing projects.

The Carlow projects add up to a total of €5.3 million in investment.

The figures were recently released in the Dáil and the projects are described as “on site or delivered”.

Rathvilly saw the greatest investment with eight units costing a total of €1.6 million.

Six units each in Carlow town and Ardattin were also approved at a cost of €1.1 million along.

Four social housing units were also provided in Myshall at a cost of almost €700,000.

Kildavin had two units approved at a cost of €370,000.

Borris and Hacketstown each had one until at cost of €184,000 each.

 

 

Filed under:

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

40 acre solar farm proposed for Carlow

Tuesday, 02/02/21 - 2:18pm

Lack of funding puts the brakes on town bus service

Tuesday, 02/02/21 - 1:00pm

Book on bog features kids’ artwork

Tuesday, 02/02/21 - 12:16pm

Similar Articles

Over 600k spend on traveller accomodation in Carlow over last five years

Friday, 27/11/20 - 8:40pm

Leases used for social housing in Carlow

Monday, 23/11/20 - 8:13pm

Leases used for Carlow social housing

Friday, 20/11/20 - 7:54pm