Tributes paid to the late Ger O’Brien

The late Ger O’Brien

By Suzanne Pender

“Incomprehensible” seemed to encapsulate the mood among councillors last Thursday as they reflected on the untimely death of town engineer Ger O’Brien.

Carlow Municipal District convened online last week for its first meeting of 2021, the first since the death of the 52-year-old Tullow man, an area engineer for the district.

“It’s hard to believe it even happened … it’s heartbreaking,” said mayor cllr Fergal Browne. Cllr Browne expressed his sympathies to Mr O’Brien’s wife, children and extended family.

“My sympathies to his colleagues in the council; Ger was only here as town engineer a short time, but he made a great contribution in that time,” he added.

Cllr Fintan Phelan described Ger as “solutions orientated” and a “huge loss”, while cllr John Cassin described Ger as “wise” and “the kinda fella you could have a good conversation with”.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace said Ger had been a “calming force” who, in a relaxed way, had always got the job done.

“The loss to this council cannot be measured to the loss of those who called him husband, daddy, brother, uncle … it is incomprehensible to lose someone in the prime of their life,” said cllr Andrea Dalton.

Cllr Ken Murnane also paid tribute to Ger, while cllr Tom O’Neill described him as “an outstanding engineer for the town and county”.

Director of services Michael Rainey spoke on behalf of the council executive and paid tribute to Ger, describing him as an “exceptional town engineer”.

A minute’s silence was then observed in Ger’s memory.