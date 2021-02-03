Carlow fisherman lands the catch of a lifetime

A YOUNG Graiguecullen fisherman had the catch of a lifetime after an almighty tussle.

Twenty-one-year-old Shakur Roche went fishing for pike in the canal near Bagenalstown recently, but he hadn’t banked on catching a monster pike. The beauty tipped the scales at 24lbs and measured over a metre long before it was released.

“My heart was going 90 miles an hour. I couldn’t believe it,” said Shakur. “I couldn’t talk.”

The young fisherman gave a vivid description of the episode. He had set up his first line and was moving on to set up another when he noticed something strange.

“I gave the line a little pull and she just went straight down the river. I took it and went. There was no holding it back,” he said. “I couldn’t control it. It was like a car going out of control on ice. It wouldn’t stop swimming. Kept on fighting me and fighting me.”

It took over ten minutes to land the pike and the water was high, making it tougher.

“My arms, shoulders and elbows were f–ked! They were gone.”

Shakur said it was unusual to get that size of a pike in the area. Flood waters probably drove the pike into the canal.

“It was a canal five foot wide … very small, and I could not believe the size of pike that was in it. I thought they would be in the Barrow, in open water.”

Shakur, who is named after the legendary rap artist, has been fishing for pike for two years and has done a lot of reading about the fish. Pike feed as much as they can in the winter months and then spawn between February and April.

“They are very aggressive, very predatorial. They love to hunt on their own,” added Shakur.

Still, this was something you couldn’t prepare for by reading books.

“I never experienced anything like it,” he said.