Coronavirus: 94 further deaths and 1,013 new cases reported

A further 94 deaths and 1,013 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the Republic.

Of the new cases, 337 were in Dublin, 96 in Galway, 65 in Cork, 60 in Kildare, 48 in Louth and the remaining 407 cases spread across all other counties.

The latest figures show 1,366 Covid-19 patients are in hospital, with 203 in intensive care.

Monaghan has the highest 14-day incidence rate in the country at 894 cases per 100,000, followed by Louth at 648 and Waterford at 642.

Meanwhile, a further 11 people with Covid-19 have died in Northern Ireland.

Another 504 positive cases of the virus were also notified by the region’s Department of Health on Wednesday.

There are 701 Covid positive inpatients in hospital in the North, 65 of whom are in intensive care.

Stormont Health Minister Robin Swann warned that Northern Ireland’s coronavirus transmission rates are still too high.

“Infection numbers have come down but they are still too high, we must push them down further and keep them down,” he said.

“We must continue to work so our health service and its staff get the breathing space they need because they can’t continue to go on like this.”

Mr Swann has urged the public to follow restrictions, keep socially distanced and stay at home as much as possible.

“Every breach of the rules, no matter how small, can do harm, every little hurts,” he said.

“So I again urge everyone across Northern Ireland not to slip up now, not to give in now and not to surrender now. Stay focused and stay safe.”