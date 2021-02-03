Explainer: The difference between self-isolating, quarantine and restricting movements

Kenneth Fox

There has been confusion over the difference between the instructions to self-isolate, quarantine and restrict your movements.

The Health Minister and the Tánaiste seemed to contradict each other on what people should do if they have to quarantine in shared accommodation.

Stephen Donnelly has said anyone who arrives from a foreign country and living in shared accommodation needs to self-isolate in their room.

The Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar meanwhile said it is okay to socialise with housemates in those situations.

Mr Varadkar said those arriving from low-risk countries are treated like close contacts: “At the moment if you are somebody who has actually tested positive you are required to self-isolate. If you are a close contact, you are required to restrict your movements.”

So who is required to self-isolate?

Currently, anyone who has symptoms of Covid-19 or are waiting for a test appointment or test results should self-isolate.

When it comes to people who are coming into Ireland, those arriving from Great Britain, South Africa and Brazil are required to self-isolate for 14 days.

Furthermore, if you are a close contact of someone who arrived in Ireland from Brazil or South Africa who tested positive for Covid-19, you are required to self-isolate.

Self-isolation means staying indoors and completely avoiding contact with other people. This includes those you live with.

If you live with other people, you are asked stay in your own room with a window you can open, if possible. You should also ask other people to go to the shop or pharmacy.

Who is required to quarantine?

Quarantine can sometimes be used interchangeably with restricting your movements, in this case though it applies to those coming into Ireland from abroad.

Put simply, quarantine is a strict isolation imposed to prevent the spread of a disease. It involves a person separating themselves from others if they have been or may have been exposed to Covid-19.

The Government has said a range of mandatory quarantine measures will be introduced, applying to all international arrivals.

Mandatory quarantine at a designated facility will be required for passengers who arrive in breach of the pre-departure negative/’not detected’ PCR requirement. People will be forced to quarantine if they arrive into Ireland from Brazil and South Africa. In other cases, passengers will be required by law to quarantine at home.