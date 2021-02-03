New venue at Potato Market will transform centre of Carlow town

An artist’s impression of Carlow Exchange

By Suzanne Pender

THE impact of an eye-catching new civic space has been described as “potentially huge” for Carlow town centre.

At last Thursday’s online meeting of the local municipal district, plans for Carlow Exchange were unveiled: a new 355sq metre covered outdoor space at the site of Tully’s Yard in Potato Market. The covered outdoor space will have two access points, with a visually appealing raised roof structure aimed at maximising light and creating an attractive vista. The space will allow for outdoor events or performances, a venue for Carlow Farmers’ Market and a civic space the people of Carlow can enjoy.

Head of economic development and enterprise Kieran Comerford described the project as “Carlow’s version of the Meeting Place in Dublin”. He confirmed that funding for the venture had been secured and that it was expected to be brought before next month’s meeting of Carlow County Council with a view to proceeding with the project. Mr Comerford confirmed that the council would lease the land, with an agreement to extend this lease in the future.

Senior executive architect Conor Moriarty then outlined detailed plans for Carlow Exchange and guided members through a number of drawings and designs.

The roof was described as a “foldable roof”, while the existing wall surrounding Tully’s Yard would largely remain intact, except for a small newer section, which would be removed to allow for a second access point. Maximising daylight and effectively lighting Carlow Exchange at night to create a civic space of real presence in Potato Market were part of the design, added Mr Moriarty.

The plan was formally proposed by cllr Fintan Phelan and seconded by cllr John Cassin.

“It’s a fantastic use of our civic space in the town centre and hugely welcome,” he said, adding it was like a ‘mini-English Market’ with “huge potential and hugely welcome”.

Cllr Cassin described the plan as “fabulous”, with all councillors echoing those sentiments.

Director of services Michael Rainey said it was “important to maximise this opportunity”, adding that even “small capital projects in terms of their potential impact for changing the town centre story for Carlow is huge”.

Mr Rainey confirmed that the local authority had achieved the necessary funding stream for Carlow Exchange and the public would “see shovels in the ground this year”.