Páirc Uí Chaoimh considered for mass Covid vaccination centre

Páirc Uí Chaoimh is being considered as a potential location for a mass Covid-19 vaccination centre by the HSE.

The GAA grounds is one venue in the city which may be used as part of the country’s rollout of the vaccine, with Cork City Hall also being considered according to the Irish Examiner.

However, TD’s in Cork have criticised the plans to place two centres in the city, saying it was “unacceptable” and calling for other venues around the county to also be used.

The HSE has said GPs will administer vaccinations locally, but mass vaccination centres will allow for a speedier delivery on a larger scale.

A spokesperson for Cork City Council confirmed City Hall had been offered to the HSE as a potential venue for the vaccinations to be carried out, while discussions regarding the use of Páirc Uí Chaoimh are now in the final stages according to Munster GAA’s press officer.

A spokesperson from the HSE told the Examiner: “Mass vaccination centres will be used when the availability of vaccines is increased.

“A number of locations are currently under consideration and will be approved and finalised by the HSE in the coming weeks.”

It has not yet been confirmed when mass vaccinations will begin, with the HSE saying the timeframe will depend on vaccine supply and workforce availability.

Labour TD for Cork East Seán Sherlock said it is vital mass vaccination centres are spread throughout the area in order to get as many people vaccinated as possible.

“We do need centres in the city but if everyone in the county has to travel to the city, many people in rural areas just won’t travel.

“We need to have centres throughout the county in a number of towns that are accessible and in locations that are familiar.”