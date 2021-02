By Michelle Devane, PA

A number of shots have been fired at a house in Coleraine, police in the Northsaid.

PSNI officers attended the scene in the Dundoonan Park area shortly before 8pm on Wednesday.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

A spokesman for the PSNI said: “Thankfully nobody has been hurt as a result of this reckless act and an investigation is under way.

“We would ask that anyone with information contact 101.”