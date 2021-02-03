This year’s Rag Week will be like no other

By Elizabeth Lee

AT this time of the year, Carlow welcomes hundreds of students from around the country who descend on the town for a week of fun and frolics.

Due to the lockdown, however, IT Carlow’s ‘Raise and give’ week, or Rag Week as it was formerly known, has been forced to go virtual.

Covid-19 has put a stop to all live music events and charity fundraisers so IT Carlow’s Students’ Union will run an alternative ‘Raise and give week’, which will focus on its new charity partners as well as looking back on some of the highlights of years gone by. The virtual event will run all day on alI TCSU socials from 14-19 February. There will be SUTV content, music sets, €1,500 worth of prizes and all the students ask for is a simple donation to the charities via their donation hub.

This year’s partners are Éist Cancer Support Centre, St Vincent de Paul Hostel in Carlow town, EPIC – #SupportTheCrews Campaign, and Heroes Aid, which supports frontline medical staff.

From Monday 8 February, go to the online Donation Hub on the SU website, where you can give €5, €10, €20, €50 or €100. Everyone who donates will be entered into a raffle for some fantastic prizes at the end of the week!

During the week, some of the various online activities include:

County Colours – ‘Battle of the Jerseys’. A chance to see who really does have the best county

Reelin’ in d’Years Documentary – A look back at years gone by and what makes the event so special and worthwhile for so many worthwhile causes

Online music sets featuring their very own sneaky sessions, Oisín Mac and more

A Covid-19 memorial to remember those who we have lost during the pandemic

A charity music bingo live on Thursday night, with lots of prizes to be won!

‘Caption This’ competitions all week on some of the very best pictures from years gone by. Prizes include gadgets, vouchers and hampers!

A grand raffle – A draw of all those who donated to win some cool prizes.

These are only some of the highlights of the week, but more information is available on the SU website. Remember to get involved as there are so many giveaways throughout the week and all the organisers ask in return is for you to donate what you can to their fantastic charity partners.

Go to for a full list of events.