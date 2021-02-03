Two people arrested after property paid for by invoice redirect fraud discovered

Digital Desk Staff

Two people have been arrested after a large amount of property — paid for by invoice redirect fraud — was discovered in Dublin today.

The goods are believed to have been purchased in the city from the proceeds of fraud which occurred in Asia in December of last year.

Officers from the National Economic Crime Bureau carried out searches in Dublin 9 and 12 today.

A man and a woman, both aged 37, were arrested under gangland legislation and are detained at Pearse Street and Kevin Street Garda Stations where they can be held for up to a week.

These are the 9th and 10th arrests as part of Operation SKEIN which is investigating email and invoice fraud, and the laundering of the proceeds through accounts here.