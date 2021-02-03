Unemployment rate climbs to 25% as most sectors remain closed

The Covid-19 adjusted unemployment rate increased to 25 per cent in the first month of 2021, jumping from 19.4 per cent in December last year.

The Covid-19 adjusted measure includes all workers claiming the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP), which was paid to 475,364 people on January 26th according to figures from the Department of Social Protection.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) figures show 25.9 per cent of workers who were unemployment or claiming the PUP were male, while 24.1 per cent were female.

The non-seasonally adjusted traditional unemployment rate fell slightly to 5.3 per cent, while the seasonally adjusted rate remained stagnant at 5.8 per cent in January, representing 142,200 people.

Compared to the same month last year, the seasonally adjusted figures show there are now an additional 15,900 workers unemployed in the State.

The traditional monthly unemployment rate for people aged between 15-24 was 15.7 per cent, falling to 4.6 per cent among those aged between 25-74.

Additional statistics from the Department also revealed that approximately 8 per cent of PUP recipients are attending full-time education, with this figure being at least 33 per cent among those under 25, and approximately 1.2 per cent in people over 25.