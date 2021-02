James Cox

A woman in her 40s seriously injured in the course of an assault on January 20th while walking on the pedestrian walkway between Georges Dock and Custom House Quay, IFSC, Dublin 1 was pronounced dead at The Mater University Hospital today.

The woman was stabbed in the assault.

Gardaí await the outcome of a post-mortem examination to determine the course of further investigations in the case.

A male juvenile arrested following this incident is currently charged and before the Courts.