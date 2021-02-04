Applications open for arts bursaries

By Elizabeth Lee

CARLOW Arts Office, in partnership with the ArtLinks partners in Waterford city and county council, Kilkenny and Wexford, has announced that they are currently accepting applications for the Professional and Emerging ArtLinks Bursary Awards 2021.

ArtLinks is a partnership of the four local authority arts offices in Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford and supported by the Arts Council/An Chomhairle Ealaíon.

ArtLinks provides professional development opportunities and supports for established and emerging artists who are resident in the four-partner local authority areas in the southeast region.

Artists must be current members of ArtLinks to avail of these supports. Entrants must be registered on or before 28 February to to apply for these bursaries. Email [email protected] to request a membership application form if you are a new applicant.

This year, the application process is online and the closing date for receipt of ArtLinks Bursary applications is Monday 15 March at 4pm.

Application forms and guidelines are available to download from

http://www.carlow.ie/all-council-services/arts/arts-documents-forms/

For all ArtLinks enquiries, please contact [email protected]

Follow @Artlinks.ie on Facebook and Instagram for updates and more information.