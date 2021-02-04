Camera crews targeted in Tralee at Ian Wright abuse case

Anne Lucey

Gardaí have spoken to a number of young men in Tralee, Co Kerry after an apparent attempt by them to interfere with photographers and TV camera operators filming Patrick O’Brien, the 18-year-old Tralee man who was given the Probation Act after sending abusive messages to the footballer and pundit Ian Wright.

Solicitor for Mr O’Brien, Patrick Mann said his client or his family had nothing to do with the alleged interference.

O’Brien aged 18 of Sycamore Court, Ashleigh Downs, had pleaded guilty to two charges in relation to the matter, including harassing Mr Wright on May 11th, 2020 contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

He also sent phone a message that was grossly offensive, obscene and menacing, contrary to the Post Office Act 1951.

The teenager who is now a third level student, had sent the “crass and racist messages” to Ian Wright after his “character” failed to perform to expectations in a virtual soccer match.

Cameramen targeted

The garda in Tralee are also investigating if there were any breaches of Covid-19 legislation in terms of non-essential travel and gatherings at the scene on Ashe Street on Wednesday in which the photographers and TV camera operators were targeted.

Between four and five well-dressed men gathered at a junction on Ashe Street before the sentencing case of Mr O’Brien. Three in particular were involved in what one camera operator described an organised attempt to prevent them from filming at a critical moment.

Initially, as the cameramen waited, one began approaching each member of the press filming them on his mobile phone; a second seemed to attempt to interfere with a tripod and when challenged he said he was just curious.

“When O’Brien was emerging each of them took one of us – my lens was pushed to one side and I had to run up Ashe street to avoid him. One went after a tv camera and got hold of it and started pulling it and a third focused on the lens of another trying to divert it,” a camera operator said.

“We were all shook up – we didn’t expect it. These were well-dressed young men, and they seemed to be well-organised. They had a plan,” the camera operator said.

The tussle occurred as Patrick O’Brien was emerging from the top of the court steps and the young men moved to block the cameras as they began filming.

“I was conscious of Covid, I was conscious he would damage my camera and of not being able to film,” one tv operator said. “I was rocked by it,” he added.

Unusual incident

The TV camera operators, who between them have several decades of experience covering courts in Tralee said this was not a regular incident and was unusual.

They have so far not made a formal complaint, but they have asked gardai to speak to the aggressors.

Gardaí in Tralee have confirmed they have spoken to the young men, who are from Tralee, and they are looking into possible breaches of Covid regulations. It is understood they are past acquaintances of Mr O’Brien.

Meanwhile, solicitor for Mr O’Brien, Mr Patrick Mann said his client or his client’s family had “nothing whatsoever “to do with the events involving the press men outside the courthouse, which he has become aware of the incident.

The family are understood to be upset by the attempted interference.