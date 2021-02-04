Carlow groups calls for public to lobby TDs on controversial CETA deal

A Carlow activist group has called for people to put their local TDs under pressure to vote against the controversial CETA deal.

The CETA (Canadian Economic Trade Agreement) deal is expected before the government in the coming months and environmental groups are gearing up to oppose it.

Extinction Rebellion (XR) led the fight against climate change last year with global protests calling on governments to put “Planet Before Profit”. The local branch is now calling on citizens to put their TDs under pressure to vote against the CETA deal. While most of the deal is already in operation, namely the aspects that deal with tariffs and allows for expats to work abroad, a controversial clause regarding “investor courts” remains a sticking point for many.

Speaking on behalf of local XR activists Lisa Kennedy said: “XR Carlow strongly opposes the CETA deal. CETA and in particular, Investor Courts, are bad for Irish sovereignty, it will give corporations the power to sue governments for any decisions that might affect their profits. Even if this includes measures taken to protect the environment, as well as the health, well-being and heritage of citizens. There are plenty of worrying examples; in 2013 Lone Pine Resources filed a €161 million damages claim against Canada over Quebec’s moratorium on fracking. Ultimately the CETA deal could cost the Irish taxpayer billions as it stops us from challenging the fossil fuel industry thus failing to meet our reduced emissions target resulting in financial penalties.”

Ms Kennedy added “It could also impact attempts to take private services into public ownership. Once ratified, there is no going back from this deal and we would be locked in. XR Carlow asks all people in Carlow to contact their local TDs and politicians, urging them to reject CETA in the Dáil and protect the rights of citizens in Ireland.”