Covid-19: How many cases in your local area?

James Cox

One in every 91 people in a local electoral area in Co Monaghan tested positive for Covid-19 in the space of two weeks.

The latest Covid-19 data from local electoral areas (LEA) has been released.

Carrickmacross-Castleblayney LEA had the highest 14-day incidence rate in the country, in the two-week period that ended on Monday.

Its rate was 1,096 per 100,000 people — over twice the national average of 455.

The second highest in the country was Enniscorthy LEA in Co Wexford, at 1,086.

Blanchardstown-Mulhuddart in Dublin has the third highest 14-day incidence rate (1005) followed by Castlebar in Co Mayo at 930.

Meanwhile, 75 further Covid-19 related deaths were confirmed on Thursday as the State passed 200,000 confirmed coronavirus cases.

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said: “Today we have reached another significant and unwelcome milestone as we report more than 200,000 confirmed cases. We must all redouble our efforts and drive down the incidence of disease in our community.”

“We are noticing a clear pattern in people with symptoms delaying contacting their GP to arrange a test. It is vital that as soon as you notice that you have symptoms of Covid-19 that you isolate and contact your GP immediately. By acting quickly, we can prevent the spread of Covid-19 and protect our vulnerable loved ones.”