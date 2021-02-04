Death notices and funeral arrangements

Aine Murphy (née Lennon)

Ballycurragh, Rathoe, Carlow / Borris, Carlow

Passed away peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital. Kilkenny. Loving wife of the late Andy, pre-deceased by her brothers Shem, Sean, Rev Fr. Moling, Padraig and Joseph (Joe).

Loving, devoted and adored mother of Noelle, Willie and Jim. Deeply regretted by her daughter-in-law Moira, brother Martin, sister-in-law Jo, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace

Funeral to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Rathoe for private family prayers at 7pm on Friday. Due to Goverment advise regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral mass (max. 10 people) will take place on Saturday at 11 am followed by burial afterwards. Requiem Mass can be viewed on link below https://www.facebook.com/barrowvision/live/

Pansy Nolan, formerly Brophy, nee Kinsella

23 Old Dublin Road, Carlow, originally Graiguenamanagh, Co Kilkenny died 3 February 2021, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by her husband Paddy Brophy. Sadly missed by her loving husband Tom, sons Martin, Anthony, Mark and Eddie, daughters Colette and Ruth, brother Ted, sister Breda, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her 11 adored grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

May Pansy’s kind and gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Owing to the government restrictions a private funeral Mass will be celebrated for family (max 10). The Mass may be viewed on the Cathedral parish webcam (www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/) at 11am on Friday morning after which Pansy will be laid to rest in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Sinéad Ní Nualláin

The Vale, Graiguecullen, Carlow

The untimely and sudden passing of our beautiful Graiguecullen girl, Sinéad Ní Nualláin, has occurred on Sunday 31 January. Beloved daughter of Séamus and Jane Nolan, adored sister of James (Danny, Belle, Bob, Maggie, Dotty, Wisp, Katie and Seve), cherished sister-in-law of Magdalena and much loved aunt of Emily, Peter, Kate, Danny, Páraic and Eliza. She will be sadly missed by grand aunt, many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Sinead was blessed with a wide circle of friends, especially “cuz” Sharon, “her two blisters”, her ladies, school friends, college crew, Gaeilgeoirí and her many wonderful work colleagues, most recently those from Gaelscoil áta í and Gaelscoil Phortlaoise.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.

Funeral arrangements later.