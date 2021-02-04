Delta Centre receives €5k from Aviva brokers’ fund

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW’S Delta Centre received a welcome financial boost this week when it was awarded €5,000 in the Aviva Broker Community Fund.

Nominated by Alan Whelan of Hooper Dolan Insurance Limited, the fund provides an opportunity for financial advisers/brokers to support their local charities or community organisations that are making a difference in their area.

“Delta Centre was delighted to be nominated for the Aviva Broker Community Fund by Alan Whelan of Hooper Dolan Insurance Limited,” said Joe Meany, chief executive of the Delta Centre.

“Our submission was a project to improve access for people from Carlow town to the Delta Centre and vice-versa. The donation of €5,000 is very welcome and will be targeted for this project, which we hope will go ahead in the spring of 2021,” he added.

“The Delta Centre and the families who use our services have faced huge challenges over the last year because of Covid-19 and the resulting impact of reduced services.

Delta Centre will continue to work with individuals and their families in 2021 and will offer the maximum services possible within infection-control guidelines so that the safety of all can be maintained.”

“Since Delta Centre was first established over 30 years ago, they have worked in conjunction with the various stakeholders in the local community to enhance and improve the lives of those who use their services,” said Mr Whelan.

“Many thanks to Aviva Ireland and the independent judging panel for recognising their achievements to date and for their support for future plans by including Delta Centre in the list of very worthy winners in their Community Fund Awards 2020,” he added.

Brian O’Neill, head of communications, brand and sponsorship at Aviva Ireland remarked that he was “deeply humbled to hear and see the amazing work that our winning charities and community organisations are involved with and the positive impact that they have on people’s lives.

“We are only too aware of the additional demands on their services and the challenges that Covid-19 has brought to bear on all of them. We want to ensure our CSR programme can continue to support the communities in which we operate, where our people work and where our customers live. We wish the team at the Delta Centre continued success in all that they do within their community,” concluded Mr O’Neill

Now in its third year, the Aviva Broker Community Fund has a total fund of €100,000 to donate to worthwhile projects completed by charities and community organisations.