€10m plan unveiled for redevelopment of Carlow library

An artist’s impression of plans for the children’s library within the new-look building

By Suzanne Pender

PLANS for a €10.5 million redevelopment of Carlow Central Library were unveiled last week, ambitiously aimed at creating a cultural, civic and learning space in the heart of Carlow town.

The multi-million flagship project will involve conservation work on the former Presentation Convent buildings at Tullow Street, as well as a fresh contemporary design to the rear of the existing library building, opening up a civic space that’s been dubbed ‘Carlow’s cultural quarter’. An enhanced local studies section, genealogy section and county archives area are all part of the integrated complex, which also includes a children’s library, new tourism office and a large, light-filled civic space in the centre of the building.

Director of finance Pat Delaney presented the impressive plans at last Thursday’s online meeting of Carlow Municipal District. He indicated that, based on the 2016 census, Carlow’s population has increased significantly. This growth, along with an increased demand for Carlow Library services, which currently has 155,000 annual visits, along with the need to preserve and protect the historic Presentation buildings, were the motives behind the regeneration plans.

Costs of €1.7m were expected for the conservation work, which Mr Delaney stated would add “50 to 100 years of life” to the historic building that fronts onto Tullow Street.

The Presentation building dates to 1831, with Carlow Central Library opened at this location in April 1998, followed by the adjoining county museum and tourism office in 2010.

County librarian John Shortall told members that the current building was inadequate for their needs, citing the considerably expanded services of the library and its increased usage. Mr Shortall described libraries as places where everyone was welcome, an “anchor for the high street”, therefore they needed to reflect this, becoming places of learning and places of relaxation.

Senior executive office Brian O’Donovan confirmed that Carr, Cotter & Naessens Architects were appointed to work on the project last year, while a large design team from the council, including conservationists, archaeologists, quantity surveyors, environmentalists and others, had been drawn upon.

Mr O’Donovan stated that “minimum impact on neighbours was an important consideration” in the design as well as careful conservation of the Presentation building.

“A lot of work has gone into this from our team and from the architects … the people of Carlow deserve this service and we hope you like what you see,” Mr Delaney told the members.

Council members were effusive in their praise for the project, describing it as “phenomenal” and “such a good blend of the old and the new”.

On the question of funding, Mr Delaney stated that following council approval, the project would seek financial support under a number of funding streams, including the national libraries capital development, the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF) and conservation funding. He indicated that within the current competitive funding environment, projects simply “don’t get funding unless they are shovel ready”.

“If funding is announced, this council is ready; if funding becomes available, this council is ready … there’s no unnecessary messing around; if we have the funding, we are ready to go,” insisted Mr Delaney.