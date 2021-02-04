Irish flag flies from Swiss police building in response to Garda dance video

The Swiss Federal Police have posted a new video addressing An Garda Síochána, in the latest exchange between the two forces over the viral “Jerusalema” dance challenge.

In the video posted on social media, Swiss police are seen making their way to the higher floors of one of their buildings carrying a black box.

The box is revealed to hold an Irish flag, which the police unfurl out one of their windows, before the message “Thank you @gardainfo for the vibes!” appears.

“@gardainfo absolutely nailed it! In honour to this brilliant performance, we are all Irish in Switzerland today,” the force said in a tweet.

Well, our colleagues @ZugerPolizei took the #jerusalemachallenge to a whole new level. But @gardainfo absolutely nailed it! 💃🕺🐎 In honour to this brilliant performance, we are all 🇮🇪 in 🇨🇭 today. Thank you @gardainfo for moments of pure joy! #StayhomeStaysafe #inthistogether https://t.co/EkSDQCOXQ2 pic.twitter.com/1kY7KpFclj — fedpol (@fedpolCH) February 3, 2021

It comes after gardaí responded to a challenge from their Swiss counterparts by posting a video of force members dancing to “Jerusalema” on Twitter.

In January, Swiss police officers filmed themselves dancing the Master KG song in small groups, wearing their various uniforms and protective gear.

The Swiss Federal Police Twitter account said: “We are looking forward to the performance of the @gardainfo!”, tagging the Garda Twitter page.

Gardaí posted their response on Twitter this week, saying “Gardaí across Ireland answered the call to give the public we serve a lift in these challenging times.”

Similar to the Swiss attempt, the Irish video features clips from gardaí at various locations around the country, including the Garda College in Templemore, all performing the same routine.

We have stepped up to the Swiss police @fedpolCH #JerusalemaChallenge. Gardaí across Ireland answered the call to give the public we serve a lift in these challenging times. #StayTogether #homeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/sbLdkk54hB — Garda Info (@gardainfo) February 2, 2021

However, gardaí also enlisted the help of the Garda Mounted Unit, showing off the talents of two garda horses.

The video finishes with a message, reading: “We hope it brought a smile in these dark times.”

Gardaí also extended the challenge to the public, asking them to share their attempts using #GardaJerusalema while staying at home and in their support bubbles, adhering to current Level 5 restrictions.