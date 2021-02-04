Model who suffered brain injury after being struck by car settles case for €3.2m

Ann O’Loughlin

A model who suffered a traumatic brain injury and was in a coma for weeks after she was struck by a car as she attempted to cross a dual carriageway has settled her High Court action for €3.2 million.

Model Jodie Regazzoli was given a three per cent chance of survival after she was hit by the car in 2018 — and later became homeless for a time and lived in a hotel.

Ms Regazzoli was 22 years of age and a part-time model and retail assistant when the accident happened. She was thrown six feet in the air as she attempted to cross a dual carriageway in Swords, Co Dublin.

Miss Ireland finalist

A former Miss Ireland finalist, Ms Regazzoli told the High Court today: “ Everything was taken. I was 22 years old. For the last three years it has been hospital appointments and I still have to have more surgery in six months time. I was also homeless for a while and had to live in hotels.”

Her counsel Liam Reidy SC told the court Ms Regazzoli had been going to work in the Pavilions Shopping Centre, Swords and was crossing the dual carriageway when the accident happened on the bus lane.

Counsel said it would appear it was a habit of people to cross from a bus stop to the centre and walk across to the island between the carriageways. He said there was a footbridge provided to cross the carriageway and it was a big issue in the case.

Counsel told Mr Justice Kevin Cross as part of the settlement it had been agreed to apportion liability as two thirds against the driver and one third against Ms Regazzoli. He said the young woman had suffered profound injuries and was lucky to survive, but she has since made great progress.

Crossing dual carriageway

Jodie Regazzoli (25) Forest Fields Road, Swords, Co Dublin had sued the driver of the car, Olga Maslakova, Boru Court, Swords and the owner of the car Aleksandrs Maslakovs of the same address as a result of the accident on the North East bound R132 carriageway opposite the Pavilions Shopping Centre, Swords on April 17th, 2018.

Ms Regazzoli was crossing the dual carriageway from a bus stop to get to a staff entrance to the shopping centre when she was hit by the car on a bus lane.

It was claimed the car was being driven at alleged excessive speed and there was an alleged failure to observe Ms Regazzoli and others crossing the carriageway on foot and drive accordingly.

It was further claimed there was an alleged failure to apply the brakes in time effectively or at all. The car, it was claimed, had been allegedly driven at speed when it was not safe to do so.

The claims were denied and it was alleged that Mr Regazzoli failed to use the pedestrian fly over to cross the carriageway. Mr Reidy said Ms Regazzoli at the time of the accident was working as a part-time model but “a lot of that was destroyed by the injuries.”

Approving the settlement ,Mr Justice Kevin Cross said Ms Regazzoli’s life had been turned upside down by the accident.

He said the settlement was fair and reasonable and he wished the woman well for the future.