Mural of famous Bernie Sanders picture appears in Dublin

James Cox

A mural of a now famous Bernie Sanders picture has appeared in Dublin.

The mural, of Mr Sanders’ casual pose at Joe Biden’s recent inauguration, was made by Irish actress Emmalene Blake.

Images of the Vermont senator, who was dressed in relatively casual attire during the ceremony, were shared on social media and it soon became a viral meme.

The 79-year-old, who was a rival of Mr Biden for the Democratic nomination, subsequently raised $1.8 million for charity by selling merchandise containing the popular picture.

He donated the money charities such as Vermont branch of Meals on Wheels and the Vermont Parent Child Network.

“Jane and I were amazed by all the creativity shown by so many people over the last week, and we’re glad we can use my internet fame to help Vermonters in need,” Mr Sanders said.

“But even this amount of money is no substitute for action by Congress,” he said, referring to efforts to pass a Covid-19 relief package.

“I will be doing everything I can in Washington to make sure working people in Vermont and across the country get the relief they need in the middle of the worst crisis we’ve faced since the Great Depression.”