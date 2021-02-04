Production halts at Offaly auto company over ‘critical’ Brexit supply issues

Production at an auto conversions company in Offaly will halt for three weeks due to supply issues caused by Brexit.

Wilker Auto Conversions in Clara said the shutdown will impact works it carries out on ambulances and other vehicles.

The company said the three-week shutdown will run from February 12th until March 8th, adding it is confident it is a worst-case scenario.

Despite all efforts to be prepared for Brexit, there are critical shortages in parts according to the company.

The firm is working with its employees to minimise the financial burden caused by the shutdown, and is continuing to work on supply-chain issues to eliminate its impact.

Laois-Offaly TD Barry Cowen said the decision requires further explanation.

“There’s an issue in relation to what exactly is at the heart of this decision, what role has the Revenue authorities or our own officials within Government, what can they do in order to help alleviate this problem which is one of many that appears to be now emerging as a result of Brexit,” he said.

Out of the blue

Trade union Siptu, which represents 60 of the workforce at the Offaly plant, said it was shocked and concerned by the announcement.

“This has come out of the blue, as you’d imagine, for the staff… and particularly for the people of Clara,” Siptu industrial organiser Derek Casserly said.

“Wilker would be the largest, if not one of the largest, employers down in Clara, so this has come out of the blue.

“Unfortunately, we’re still waiting to have that conversation with the company, we did put in an immediate request for a meeting with them as soon as possible to find out where the supply chain issues are.”