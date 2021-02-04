Recruitment intention among employers increases despite pandemic

Over two thirds of employers are expecting to recruit staff over the next 12 months according to a recent survey conducted by Hays Ireland.

78 per cent said they are looking to hire this year despite the challenges faced by many businesses due to Covid-19. The majority of employers (86 per cent) expect their organisation to increase or maintain its activity in the coming year.

The number of employers hoping to recruit permanent staff has more than doubled compared to July 2020 results, increasing to 56 per cent from 24 per cent.

An increase was also noted among employers expecting to take on temporary staff, jumping from 9 per cent to 34 per cent.

The survey found that over half (53 per cent) of Irish professions thought they will change jobs over the next 12 months, while 45 per cent expressed interest in changing their career completely.

Despite the positive news from employers, 65 per cent of employees were concerned about the wider economic climate and employment opportunities over the next 2-5 years, while 46 per cent of employers said they were optimistic in this regard.

Director of Hays Ireland, Maureen Lynch said the research shows Covid-19 has caused many workers to consider their work situation and organisations must adapt.

“Jobseekers’ priorities have shifted in recent months. In an evolving recruitment environment brought about by the pandemic, to attract and retain the talent they need, Irish employers must refresh their hiring strategy.

“Our research suggests a workforce which is considering not only role changes, but alternative career paths. Organisations must adapt now to avoid the loss of talent to competitors.”