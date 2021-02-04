Two arrested over north Belfast murder

By Michelle Devane, PA

Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder of Danny McClean in north Belfast.

Detectives investigating the murder of the 54-year-old said they arrested two men aged 46 and 39.

Both men have been taken to Musgrave PSNI station for questioning.

Mr McLean was shot a number of times on the Cliftonville Road on Tuesday evening as he sat in a red Audi Q2.

He has been described as being known to police.

Dissident republicans are among lines of inquiry being considered by detectives.

Police described the attack as “brutal and ruthless”.

On Wednesday, Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said it was very clearly a deliberate attack on the vehicle in which Mr McLean was sitting.