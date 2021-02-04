Two men arrested following discovery of €2.5M suspected cannabis

  • Home >
Thursday, February 04, 2021

Two men have been arrested following the discovery and seizure of €2.58 million worth of suspected cannabis in the Lusk area of North County Dublin.

The seizure was made as part of a joint operation by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and Revenue’s Customs Service.

During the course of the operation, approximately 129kgs of suspected cannabis herb was found, resulting in the arrest of the two men,  aged 45 and 52.

The two are currently being held at Balbriggan and Dun Laoghaire Garda Stations.

Detective Chief Superintendent Angela Willis, Head of Bureau at the GNDOCB said: “[The seizure] demonstrates An Garda Síochána’s continued determination to work collaboratively with others for the purpose of tackling the importation of controlled drugs into Ireland, that cause significant harm in our communities.

“We will continue to work with Revenue Customs Service and do all within our power to tackle criminality engaged in by organised crime gangs who are involved in the importation and supply of illicit drugs.”

