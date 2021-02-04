Vaccine rollout for over 70s hoped to follow original timeline says Reid

Vivienne Clarke

The chief executive of the HSE has said it is hoped the rollout of the vaccination programme to over 70s will follow the planned timeline, but that the completion date will be dependent on the number of vaccination sites or hubs.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s News at One, Paul Reid that the recommendation by the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) not to administer the AstraZeneca vaccine to the over 70s would have “significant implications” but that did not mean that the plan was “up in the air”.

The HSE had always known there could be issues with regard to supply, but the recommendation about the AstraZeneca vaccine would mean a change of vaccine for the different cohorts.

Under the agreement with GPs through the IMO, the AstraZeneca vaccine would be given to over 70s in “some sort of hubs”. There were logistics involved in getting the vaccine to the locations and in getting the system realigned, he said.

The strong relationship between local doctors and their patients in this age group meant GPs were the most appropriate group to administer the vaccine to people over 70, said Mr Reid.

Some general practices were large enough to be used, as space was required for a vaccination area, observation area, administration/registration and refrigeration, but vaccination hubs would also be required, the location of which had yet to be finalised.

Mr Reid pointed out that there were 480,000 people in the over 70 age group, of whom 72,500 were over 85. The HSE will commence vaccinating the over 85 cohort in mid February as planned.

The reality was there were now three vaccines and the plan to vaccinate frontline workers would continue, adding every vaccine that had been delivered to date had been used in “a timely fashion”.

Mr Reid said the AstraZeneca vaccine, which was signed-off for distribution in the State by Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly today, would be used to vaccinate healthcare workers.

Mr Reid also said it was hoped a daily report of vaccination figures would commence from next week.