Vicky Phelan portrait raises over €46,000 for Heroes Aid at auction

A portrait of health campaigner Vicky Phelan has fetched €46,500 at auction, raising funds for the Heroes Aid charity.

Ms Phelan, who was appointed a patient advocate for the charity unveiled the artwork by Tullamore artist Vincent Devine during an appearance on the Late Late Show in January.

The piece measures 4’9 by 9’8, telling Ms Phelan’s life story in three panels, including her cancer diagnosis and her advocacy work.

The painting had been donated by Mr Devine to Heroes Aid, with the auction hosted for free by Sheppard’s Irish Auction House, who also donated their auctioneer’s fees to the charity.

The portrait was purchased by a family friend of Ms Phelan, David Brennan from Mooncoin, Co Kilkenny, who said it will be placed on public display.

Ms Breenan also said he will allow for the piece to be brought on a tour of the country, enabling as many people to see the painting as possible.

Commenting on the news, Ms Phelan, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment in the US, said she was “absolutely gobsmacked” at the outcome of the auction.

The healthcare charity Heroes Aid was set up in March 2020 in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, offering assistance to healthcare workers on the frontline.