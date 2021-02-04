Woman’s body found in burning car in north Cork

James Cox

Gardaí have discovered the body of a woman in a burning car in Cork.

The discovery was made at 4.30pm after gardaí were alerted to a burning car in the Doneraile area.

A search of the area was carried out and a man, age also unknown, was rescued by gardaí from a nearby river. This man is currently receiving medical attention in Cork University Hospital.

The scene is currently preserved and a technical examination is to be carried out by the Garda Technical Bureau. The Office of the State Pathologist has been informed and a post mortem is to be carried out, the results of which will determine the course of the investigation.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the Doneraile area between 3pm and 5pm, particular anyone with mobile phone footage or dashcam footage, to contact Fermoy Garda Station on 025-82100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111.