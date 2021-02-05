35 deaths and 1,047 new cases of Covid-19

Friday, February 05, 2021

Kenneth Fox

A further 35 deaths and an additional 1,047 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet)

They said 29 of the deaths occurred in February, while six occurred in January.

The median age of those who died is 84 years and the age range is 63-96 years.

There has now been a total of 3,621 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland and with over 1,000 new cases this evening, it means there is a total of 201,763 confirmed cases of the virus in the country.

