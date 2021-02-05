Borris, St Mullins and Newtown all awarded money under the Town and Villages Renewal Scheme

The village of Borris is set to get a new carpark which will be useful when tourists return to walk on the newly-refurbished viaduct

THREE villages in south Co Carlow are about to benefit from a cash injection after they qualified for funding under the Town and Villages Renewal Scheme.

The good news that Newtown, Borris and St Mullins are about to get funding from the scheme was warmly received by the Bagenalstown Municipal District councillors when they met last week for their February meeting.

Town manager Padraig O’Gorman said that Newtown was awarded €92,000, which will be spent on footpaths; St Mullins is to get €40,000, which has been earmarked for a development centre; while the €85,000 awarded to Borris will be spent developing a new car park in the village.

Mr O’Gorman acknowledged area engineer Jerry Crowley and Kieran Comerford from the Local Enterprise Office for their help in applying for the funding, while fellow councillors congratulated William Quinn for securing the funding for his area.

Mr O’Gorman told the meeting that the €85,000 for Borris would be spent developing a car park in the village itself, on a site beside the Bank of Ireland building. He said that the addition would be welcomed in the village, especially when they see an increase in tourism later in the year. That tourism bump will be due to the added attraction of the Borris Viaduct, which is being renovated as an aerial walkway, “when normality returns,” added Mr O’Gorman added.

After the meeting, cllr William Quinn told ***The Nationalist*** that the car park, with up to 40 spaces, would be a welcome addition to the village.

“The people of Borris have been a long time waiting for a suitable piece of land down at the lower end of town for parking. There is a lot of heavy traffic in this area due to Mass, funerals, weddings, school traffic, from the library, shops, pharmacy and doctor’s surgery. This is a project I have been working on for the past four years and I would like to take this opportunity to thank former director of services Dan McInerney, former local engineer Ray Wickham, our present director of services for roads and infrastructure Padraig O’Gorman and to our present director of services Jerry Crowley for helping me secure this piece of land.”